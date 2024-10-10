Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.23. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 45,281 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

