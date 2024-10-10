Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.23. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 45,281 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
