AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.