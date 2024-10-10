AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $321.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.39. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

