Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.35 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.90). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 53,701 shares.

Eleco Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.91. The firm has a market cap of £119.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4,783.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eleco’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

