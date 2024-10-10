Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $12.87. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 359,789 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

