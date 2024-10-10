Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $16.88. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 23,487 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 93,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.