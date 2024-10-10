Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $16.88. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 23,487 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
