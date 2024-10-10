Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.74. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 136,058 shares traded.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$38.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.4199717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

