AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,473 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,533,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

ABCB stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

