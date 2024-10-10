Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 340,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 618,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Image Scan Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of £4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.