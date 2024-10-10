Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 25.35 ($0.33). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,321,660 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.13 million, a PE ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 157,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,750.56). 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

