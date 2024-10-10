BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and traded as low as $41.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 22,426 shares.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
