BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and traded as low as $41.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 22,426 shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

