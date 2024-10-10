The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,016.76 ($13.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,008 ($13.19). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($13.30), with a volume of 95,357 shares traded.
The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of £326.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,016.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 995.04.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
