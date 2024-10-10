Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.31 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.39). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 205,087 shares trading hands.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £579.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £22,545.64 ($29,506.14). In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £20,016.10 ($26,195.66). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total value of £22,545.64 ($29,506.14). Insiders have purchased 11,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,552 in the last 90 days. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

