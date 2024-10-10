Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.31 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.39). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 205,087 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £579.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
