Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 1,513,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 393,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Further Reading

