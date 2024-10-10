SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.15. SGS shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 29,604 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SGS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

