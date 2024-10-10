SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.15. SGS shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 29,604 shares.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SGS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
