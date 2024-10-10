Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $15.29. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 70,354 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

The stock has a market cap of $869.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.