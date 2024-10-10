Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $15.29. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 70,354 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Pulse Biosciences Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
