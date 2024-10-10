Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.42. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Up 31.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

