PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.32 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 149.96 ($1.96). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.97), with a volume of 278,109 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.25 million, a PE ratio of -655.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

