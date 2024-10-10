AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Andersons by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

