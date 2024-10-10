AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 710.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 12.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.