AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,325 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.