AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,325 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OMC opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
