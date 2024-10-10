AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 75,197 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Upwork worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 56.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

