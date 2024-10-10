AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,338 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 698,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 181,528 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a PE ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

