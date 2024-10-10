Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 136,029 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,312,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,460,000 after buying an additional 1,624,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,954,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

