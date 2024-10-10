AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,155 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Zuora worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $3,426,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $173,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zuora

Zuora Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.