AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,528 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 553,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 78.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 520,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 788.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $609.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

