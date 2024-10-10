AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,501 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $437,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,707.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,251.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.