AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 21,276 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.