AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 84.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 36.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

