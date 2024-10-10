AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of IMAX worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

IMAX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

