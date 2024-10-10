AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,112 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,566,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,905,000 after acquiring an additional 552,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,521,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 789,985 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

View Our Latest Report on NOG

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.