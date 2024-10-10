AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,260,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 156,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 502,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Report on GOGL

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.