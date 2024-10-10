Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 233.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

