Northland Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRPN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Groupon by 259.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 591.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

