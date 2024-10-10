Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

