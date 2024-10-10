Mather Group LLC. Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $261.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.36. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $262.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

