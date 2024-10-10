Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

MRVI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,031,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after buying an additional 653,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 844,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 1,065,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

