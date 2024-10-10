Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,471,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,774,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,685,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,892. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,808.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,892. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,284 shares of company stock worth $4,328,361 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.1 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.