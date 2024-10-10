AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 53,083 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 941,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 74,939 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 604,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,016.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTO. Raymond James upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CTO opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

