AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of UMH Properties worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

