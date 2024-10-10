AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

