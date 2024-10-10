Devin Craig Lowe Sells 3,750 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

