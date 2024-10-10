Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 869,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,847.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $226,875.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $266,250.00.

Solid Power Price Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $221.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.73. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 393.42%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Power by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 944,162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

