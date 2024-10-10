Marshall Wace LLP Has $514,000 Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,486 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 232.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,603 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 385,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 219.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 218,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $3,929,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Tecnoglass’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

