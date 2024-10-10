Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 262,005 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 262,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mayport LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.