Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Navalign LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.4% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,369,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,515,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,061,296,000 after acquiring an additional 485,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.