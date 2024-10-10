Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Bally’s Price Performance

BALY opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

