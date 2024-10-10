Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,657.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $335.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $343.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.89 and a 200-day moving average of $313.92.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

