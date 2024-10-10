24,849 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.