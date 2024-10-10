Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,247 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Energizer were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Energizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 240,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

View Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.